OLIVER, Richard Charles. Passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. Soul mate, best friend and husband of Judy. Loving Dad of Glenn, Kylie and Amber. Cherished Grandad of Chanelle, Justyn, Isabelle, Aaleyah, Alex, Brayden, William, Jacob and Aycha. Much loved son of Hazel and the late Charlie. In our hearts forever, Yo te quiero. Awaiting the resurrection in hope. Richard's funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday 11 November, Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. All communications to the Oliver Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019