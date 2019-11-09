Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles OLIVER

Add a Memory
Richard Charles OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Richard Charles. Passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. Soul mate, best friend and husband of Judy. Loving Dad of Glenn, Kylie and Amber. Cherished Grandad of Chanelle, Justyn, Isabelle, Aaleyah, Alex, Brayden, William, Jacob and Aycha. Much loved son of Hazel and the late Charlie. In our hearts forever, Yo te quiero. Awaiting the resurrection in hope. Richard's funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday 11 November, Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. All communications to the Oliver Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -