Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard FLOWERDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles (Dick) FLOWERDAY

Richard Charles (Dick) FLOWERDAY Notice
FLOWERDAY, Richard Charles (Dick). Born November 26, 1931. Passed away on April 6, 2020. Marj and daughters Mary, Beccy and Rachael extend sincere thanks for the love, care and practical support shown by our neighbours and nurses from the Waipuna Hospice during Dick's last few months. We have also been truly touched by all those who acknowledge Dick's amazing life with cards and phone messages. Thank you all. "Those who love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always there. Still loved, still missed, still very dear."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -