FLOWERDAY, Richard Charles (Dick). Born November 26, 1931. Passed away on April 6, 2020. Marj and daughters Mary, Beccy and Rachael extend sincere thanks for the love, care and practical support shown by our neighbours and nurses from the Waipuna Hospice during Dick's last few months. We have also been truly touched by all those who acknowledge Dick's amazing life with cards and phone messages. Thank you all. "Those who love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always there. Still loved, still missed, still very dear."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020