Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter
51 Victoria Street
Hamilton
Burial
Following Services
Hamilton Park Cemetery
Newstead
Richard CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Richard. Passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday 30th June aged 77 years. Much loved husband and soul- mate of Kate for 54 years. Beloved father of Michael and the late Sarah and father in law of Trevor and Maria. Treasured grandad of Alexander and Olivia. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Tuesday 7th July at 11.00 am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the Chapman Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020
