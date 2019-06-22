|
HEMMINGS, Reverend Richard Austin (Dick). It is with much sadness that we honour the passing of Dick, on 21st June, 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Greta for over 60 years. Much loved and admired Dad to Craig and Jan, Grant, the late Austin and Jenny. A much loved poppa to Meghann, Laura, Rosalind, Jessica, Ellie, John, Gareth and great Poppa to Maddie. A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at the Matamata BaptistChurch, Corner Rawhiti Avenue and Tower Road, on Friday 28th June at 11.00am. Matthew 25:23 "Well done, good and faithful servant" Communications for the family c/- 172 Station Road, Matamata 3472. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
