EVERARD, Richard Arundel (Dick). RNZAF No. 759289 Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 28 October 2019. Aged 96 years. Loved husband of Doris (deceased) for over 60 years. Loving and respected Dad of Peter (deceased) and Rose, David, Michael and Cheryle and Martin. Granddad to Nicole and Kristain, Steven, Jason, and Daniel. Great granddad to Tate, Austin, Montana, Skylah, and Denver (all Australia). A celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Monday 4 November 2019 at 11 am followed by private cremation. Communications to Martin at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019