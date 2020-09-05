Home

HODGES, Richard Andrew. Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2020, in his 80th year. Much loved and loving husband of Margaret for 54 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Philippa Hodges and Bruce Colligan, Anne and Mark Bridges, Sally and Justin Brochocki. Grandad of Adam, Charlie, Oliver and Sabina. Loved brother of the late John, Nan, Margaret and Peter. Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place on Tuesday, 8 September at 3:00pm. If you would like to view Richard's service via livestream, please contact Philippa at [email protected] for link to livestream.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
