KNEEBONE, Rhonda Mary (nee Harris). 20 August 1931 - 31 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Len for 59 years. Much loved mother of Graeme and Sheryl (deceased), Mark and Narelle, and Joelle and Owen. Nana of 8 and great nana Rhonda of 4. A service for Rhonda will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi on Thursday September 5th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Kneebone family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019