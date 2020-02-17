Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
View Map
PEAKE, Rhonda Enid (nee Leathart). With heavy hearts we wish to announce, Mum, after a courageous battle, passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 14th February 2020. Treasured wife of Gerry (deceased) and the most unbelievable and marvelous mother and mother-in-law to Margaret and Paul, Jeffrey and Sandra, Raewynne and John, and Steve. Mum was such a loved and adored Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mum's door was always open, the kettle put on and baking was brought out. A true giver, this world is now a sadder place. A huge thanks to Ward 68, Auckland Hospital for their absolute respect and nursing of Mum whilst in their care. A Memorial Service for Mum will he held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday 20th February at 1.30pm. Donations Can be made to PAWS - Pet Animal Welfare Shops in lieu of flowers.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
