YATES, Rhodes Moorhouse (Rod). Born 10 January 1934, passed away 7 December 2019. Dearly loved husband to Margaret for 48 years. Much loved dad and father in-law to Tina, Geoff and Rochelle, Janeen, Paul, Andrea and Andrew. Poppa to eleven adored grandchildren, Beau, Zane, Hope, Shannon, Aleena, Jacob, Samuel, Nicholas, Connor, Milla and Sarah. Great Grandfather to Nala, Kali, Nevaeh and one on its way. Celebrated in life and as to his wishes, cremated quietly. Will be missed by all. For Rod, family was everything.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019