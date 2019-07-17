|
PAINTER, Rhoda Phyllis (nee Mauger). (MSc). Of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on Friday 12 July 2019. Almost at her 97th birthday. Much loved mother of Linda and Beth. Loving Nana of David and Lisa. Aunt of Christine, Sue and Elizabeth, and honorary Aunt to Shirley. Special friend to Bob. Special friend to Glenys. Sincere thanks to all the caring staff at the Tulip Wing and the Serviced Apartments. Donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be much appreciated. A service to celebrate Rhoda's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Painter Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040. Gee & Hickton - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz tel. 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019