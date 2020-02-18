Home

Rhoda Clare JURY

Rhoda Clare JURY Notice
JURY, Rhoda Clare. On 17th February, 2020 passed away peacefully at Tasman Care Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Newton, loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jenny, Raewyn and John, John and Linda, adored grandma of Natasha and Carl (London), Rachel and James, Reunited with Dad. A celebration of Rhoda's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 21st February, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Auckland, P O Box 51-32, Wellesley Street, Auckland, 1141 would be appreciated. Thanks to all the staff on Level 3 for their care of Mum. All communications to the Jury family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
