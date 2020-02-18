|
JURY, Rhoda Clare. On 17th February, 2020 passed away peacefully at Tasman Care Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Newton, loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jenny, Raewyn and John, John and Linda, adored grandma of Natasha and Carl (London), Rachel and James, Reunited with Dad. A celebration of Rhoda's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 21st February, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Auckland, P O Box 51-32, Wellesley Street, Auckland, 1141 would be appreciated. Thanks to all the staff on Level 3 for their care of Mum. All communications to the Jury family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020