Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
336 Glenfield Rd
Rhea Marie MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Rhea Marie. Our amazing, caring and kind hearted Mum, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully left us on 30 July 2020, aged 85. Beloved wife of the late John. Forever missed mother and mother in law of Marie and George, Stephen and Angela, Christine and Gary. Devoted grandmother of George, Michelle, Louise, Jason, Brendan, Aaron and Sarah and loved great grandmother of thirteen great grandchildren. Thank you to all the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff at Hugh Green Care Home. "Go in peace Mum and enjoy the next phase of your spiritual journey. You will always be loved." Requiem Mass to celebrate Rhea's life will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 336 Glenfield Rd, on Tuesday 4 August at 11am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
