|
|
|
MOON, Rexeen Lesley. With the heaviest of hearts, we regret to inform you of the unexpected passing of our mum Rexeen on Sunday 1st December 2019. Rexeen who is a Daughter, sister, mother, aunty, wife, grandmother, great grand mother, and friend. Mum leaves behind her Mother and best friend Olivette Curtis. Her twin daughters Renee and Aysha, baby girl Kaelah, her son Joseph and our boy David and her 17 mokopuna and 4 great grand mokopuna, all of whom she was most proud. Our mum will be laying in state at Hato Petara Marae, 103 College Road, Northcote. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 7 December, at 10am. To be followed by the burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery PLEASE NOTE: REVISED TIME 12.30pm. For more info please contact Renee 0274-369-097.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019