|
|
|
MADDREN, Rex Perrin (Rexy). Born December 12, 1945. Passed away on November 05, 2019. Rexy sailed away peacefully from his favorite shore of Manly Beach on Tuesday. Dearly loved husband of 49 years to Paula and family, Andrew and Anna, Kate and Ian, Susan and Mike all at his side. We will enjoy so many wonderful memories. All the Grandchildren Darcy, Grace and Abby; Lily, Wilson and Connor; Flynn, Pippa, Geordie and Levi will miss their Poppy so much, and the special joy Rex had seeing them call in for a visit. A craftsman who loved building boats and homes, hockey, sailing and golf, especially alongside his friends and family. Always plying his trade whether on the tools or in the sport of the moment, in a humble and passionate way. We will all miss your quiet, gentle and loving company. Rest in Peace Rexy A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at Whangaparaoa Golf Club at 1.30pm Sunday, 17th November (1337 Whangaparaoa Rd, Army Bay). Any enquiries to Forrest Funeral Services, Orewa. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Hibiscus Hospice (Red Beach) would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019