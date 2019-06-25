|
|
|
WILKINSON, Rex Owen. Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at Kumeu Village. Former husband and good friend of Margaret. Cherished Dad of Nikki, Paula and Annette. Loved partner of Carol. Father in law and mate of Geoff, Paul and the late Darryl. Much loved Poppa of Brynn, Lucas and Holly. "You will be in our hearts forever." A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 4 July at 12.30pm followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More