Rex Mervyn OLIVER

OLIVER, Rex Mervyn. On June 4th 2019, peacefully at Pukekohe Hospital, after a short illness. Aged 76. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved and cherished Dad of Warren and Anna; Lorraine (deceased), and Cary Clendon, and the late Kelvin. Dear Poppa of Daniel, Andrew and Adele; Michael, Steven and Jeffrey. "Our hearts are broken and we will miss you dearly, but the memories of you will fill our hearts forever." A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at Grahams Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Monday 10th June at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019
