BURCH, Rex Malcolm. Passed away suddenly 5th November 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the Late Julie. Treasured Father and Father-in-law of Kelvin and Jayne; Brendon and Toby; Kylie and Brendon. Loved Grandad to Nathan, Molly; Ben; Zoe. Long-time companion and special friend to Carol. 'No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye you were gone before we knew it and only god knows why'. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 25th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to "the Burch family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020