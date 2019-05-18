|
TUCK, Rex Lloyd. Passed away peacefully, 15th May 2019, with his family at his side, aged 87. Loved husband of Eileen for 65 years. Father of Gwen, George and Carol, Raewyn and Graeme, Brian and Julie, Garry and Carol. Grandad to sixteen, Grandpa and Poppa to his many great grandchildren. Funeral at Tamahere Eventide Retirement village at 11.00 am Monday 20th May. Correspondence to 17/621 State Highway 1, RD3, Hamilton, 3283. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atawhai Assisi Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
