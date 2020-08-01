|
|
|
SIDNEY, Rex Lane. 24 August 1939 to 11 July 2020. The Lane family would like to thank most sincerely all family, friends, and neighbours for their kind support at this sad time. Our grateful thanks for the many messages, flowers, cards and phone calls. Sincere thanks to Natalie and the McCartney family for their love and support. To all those who travelled to be with us on such a special day. Thank you to Barry and Kirstine McIntosh. David Collins for his heartfelt eulogy. Sincere thanks to the pallbearers. A big thank you to Rick Cooper and all those who made tributes to Sidney. Thank you to all those who worked at Lane's clothing factories. Patricia, Gina, and Lincoln Lane would like to especially acknowledge John Funnell for his kindness, friendship and unwavering loyalty to Sidney over many years. We are truly grateful.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020