McCARRISON, Rex John. Passed away peacefully on 17 April 2020, aged 73. Beloved husband of the late Janet Susan McCarrison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Denis, Trevor and Anne. Cherished Grandad to Matteo and favourite pal of Leroy Brown. Veteran, Tailor, Firefighter, Chimney Sweep, Truck Driver and Handyman ? Rex lived a full life and was loved by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held. A fitting celebration of Rex's life will be arranged at a later date. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020