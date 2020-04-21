Home

Rex John McCARRISON

Rex John McCARRISON Notice
McCARRISON, Rex John. Passed away peacefully on 17 April 2020, aged 73. Beloved husband of the late Janet Susan McCarrison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Denis, Trevor and Anne. Cherished Grandad to Matteo and favourite pal of Leroy Brown. Veteran, Tailor, Firefighter, Chimney Sweep, Truck Driver and Handyman ? Rex lived a full life and was loved by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held. A fitting celebration of Rex's life will be arranged at a later date. Messages to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
