Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rex Howard PHILLIPS

Rex Howard PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Rex Howard. Son of the late W R and Lily Phillips, died suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital on 10 May 2020, in his 88th year. Loving husband and best mate of Jane for 61 years. Very loved father and father-in-law of Sally, Mary and Hugh, Andrew and Anna, Jamie and Aimee. Adored Boppa of Josh, James, Bex, Kate, Nicholas, Sophie, Milly, Kernow and Poppy. A 'Legend of a man', who always put his family first. Messages c/- Townhouse 41/71 Barrett Road, New Plymouth, 4310. In adherence to the current COVID restrictions, a private funeral will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
