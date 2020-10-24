|
COLLARD, Rex Henry. Late of Solway, Masterton. Passed away 20 October 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved Husband of Judy. Loved Father and Father-in-Law to Lynnette and Roidain, Sonya and Rob, Leonie and Jason. Adored Grandpa to Carrie, Jared, Megan, Abby, Madison and Hannah. Family and friends are invited to attend Rex's funeral service to be held at St James Church, 116 High Street, Masterton on Wednesday 28 October at 1.30pm. For access to the livestream please email your request to [email protected] funerals.co.nz. No flowers by request please, donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 18, Masterton. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020