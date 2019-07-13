|
HENWOOD, Rex Harry. On Thursday 11th July 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 70. Much loved husband of Lyn. Loved father and father in law of Jeff, David and Donna, Douglas and Josie. Loved granddad of Jesse, Grace, Dannii, Bailey and Jordan. A celebration of Rex's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 16th July at 2pm followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Henwood family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019