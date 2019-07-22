|
REDWARD, Rex Ernest Stephen. Peacefully after a long illness, at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau. Aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband of Ewa (Eve), and father and father-in-law of Stephen, Leicester and Vickie, Rex and Hayley, and Brent. A treasured grandfather and great-grandfather. A graveside service for Rex will be held at Waipawa Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Waipawa on Wednesday July 24th at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service, or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019