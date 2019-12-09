|
ROBB, Rex Duncan. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019. A loving husband to Beverly. Father and father-in-law to Lindel and Dave (deceased), Peter and Louise, and Simon. Poppa to Evan, Sherry, Lilly, Liam, Toby, Lucca, Theo; Great Grand Poppa to Georgie, Sophie, Charlotte, Tom and Lucca. Brother to Allan, Trevor and Beverley. A loyal friend to many. We will miss you dearly Rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Wednesday 11 December 2019 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019