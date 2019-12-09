Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St James Anglican Church
209 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Duncan ROBB

Add a Memory
Rex Duncan ROBB Notice
ROBB, Rex Duncan. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019. A loving husband to Beverly. Father and father-in-law to Lindel and Dave (deceased), Peter and Louise, and Simon. Poppa to Evan, Sherry, Lilly, Liam, Toby, Lucca, Theo; Great Grand Poppa to Georgie, Sophie, Charlotte, Tom and Lucca. Brother to Allan, Trevor and Beverley. A loyal friend to many. We will miss you dearly Rex. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Wednesday 11 December 2019 prior to private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -