Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland
Rex David TAYLOR

Rex David TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Rex David. Peacefully with his family at his side on 12th November 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Treasured father and father- in-law of Karyn and Ian, Stewart, Sally and Carey. Loved Poppa of Holly, Devon, Olivia, Ethan, and Blake. "Know you had to leave but miss you every day. Deep in our hearts you will always stay." A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 18th November 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice, P O Box 75-560 Manurewa, Auckland 2243, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
