PENNINGTON, Rex David. Passed away suddenly on 18 September 2020, in Riverton after a short illness, aged 73. Loved father of Moira (deceased), Kyle, Bill, Ruth, and Clinton. Grandfather of Dayne, Jack and Alora. Loved brother of Michael (deceased), Janice, Erin, and Sharon. His service will be held at 11am on Saturday 3rd October at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland, followed by interment at Albany Village Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020