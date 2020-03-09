|
MCGILL, Rex David. Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on 3rd March 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Anita and cherished father and father in law of Jan and David, Sue and Neil, Debbie and Tom and Andrea and Kevin. Much loved Grandad of Katie, Sally, Amanda, Anthony, Lizzie, Sarah, Daniel and George. Great Grandad to Caitlyn, Jack, Harper, Hudson, Xavier, Asher, Nikora, Amaia and Isabella. Rex's family would like to thank the staff of Radius Kensington for the wonderful care he received. At Rex's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020