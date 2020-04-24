|
BRIDGFORD, Rex Allan. Suddenly but peacefully on 19 April 2020. Loved and loving husband of Judy, father and father in law of Blair and Lee, Michael and Richelle, and Kim and Darren. Loved gangang/grandad of Lauren, Eloise and Emma, and Jessy, Teina and Frances, and great grandad of Brooklyn. Lovingly remembered. Dad you were the best. A private family service has been held. As no flowers, donations to the National Heart Foundation,9 Kalmia Street, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 would be appreciated. All communications to the Bridgford family, PO Box 81014 Whenuapai, 0662.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020