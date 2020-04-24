Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rex BRIDGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Allan BRIDGFORD

Add a Memory
Rex Allan BRIDGFORD Notice
BRIDGFORD, Rex Allan. Suddenly but peacefully on 19 April 2020. Loved and loving husband of Judy, father and father in law of Blair and Lee, Michael and Richelle, and Kim and Darren. Loved gangang/grandad of Lauren, Eloise and Emma, and Jessy, Teina and Frances, and great grandad of Brooklyn. Lovingly remembered. Dad you were the best. A private family service has been held. As no flowers, donations to the National Heart Foundation,9 Kalmia Street, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 would be appreciated. All communications to the Bridgford family, PO Box 81014 Whenuapai, 0662.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -