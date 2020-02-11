Home

WITANA, Reweti (Dave). Born July 03, 1944. Passed away on February 10, 2020. Left us to be with Jesus on the early morning of the 10 February 2020 at his home in Taupo, loving husband of Lexie and adored father of Gena, Heeni, Boaz, Zeehan, Casius and Lazarus and Grand father of Lilli-lee, Lexie, Lacey, Nehemiah, Arli, Fae-ruz and Rocco. The world will not be the same without him. He will be at home in Taupo tonight and then travel to rest in Te Kao. 021890124
