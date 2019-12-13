Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rev.Rereahu WOODCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev.Rereahu Rachel Marie JP QSM (Morehu) WOODCOCK

Add a Memory
Rev.Rereahu Rachel Marie JP QSM (Morehu) WOODCOCK In Memoriam
WOODCOCK, Rev. Rereahu Rachel Marie (nee Morehu) JP, QSM December 13, 2018. The year has passed so quickly that it seems you are still with us. Missed so much by your daughter Mairehau and husband Jeff. Our Nan Nan was loved by all those who knew her and was known for her calm and loving spirit. She is greatly missed and not a day goes by that we dont think of her. Mokopuna Bella, Taimarino and Wiremu. A very special beautiful friend and wife of Donald for 48 years. I miss your sounds and touch. When morning wakes without me Dont think we are far apart For everytime you think of me I am right there in your heart. Sleep in love He Wahine Toa o Ngati Tuwharetoa



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rev.Rereahu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -