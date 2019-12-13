|
WOODCOCK, Rev. Rereahu Rachel Marie (nee Morehu) JP, QSM December 13, 2018. The year has passed so quickly that it seems you are still with us. Missed so much by your daughter Mairehau and husband Jeff. Our Nan Nan was loved by all those who knew her and was known for her calm and loving spirit. She is greatly missed and not a day goes by that we dont think of her. Mokopuna Bella, Taimarino and Wiremu. A very special beautiful friend and wife of Donald for 48 years. I miss your sounds and touch. When morning wakes without me Dont think we are far apart For everytime you think of me I am right there in your heart. Sleep in love He Wahine Toa o Ngati Tuwharetoa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019