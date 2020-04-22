Home

Reta Holmes JENKINS

Reta Holmes JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Reta Holmes. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Village on Monday, 20th April 2020. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Jenkins. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Tina and Gilbert, Richard and Gillian, and fondly remembered by Robert. Beloved nana of Lindsay, Andrew, Frances, Stephanie, Rachel, Christopher, Michael and Nicholas. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Reta's life will be organised at a later date, when current restrictions permit.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
