Reretai HOBSON

Reretai HOBSON Notice
HOBSON, Reretai. Born July 24, 1934. Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, aged 86. Much loved husband of the late Mary Hobson. Much loved father to Joe, Jackie, Angela, Tyson and the late Shane Hobson. Cherised poppa (aka) Apa to Lee, Patrick, Zara, Kitana, Connor, Joe, Destiny-Reigh, Ella Marie, Leroy, Brooklyn, Zyrus and Great grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for having you in our lives . You took great care of your home, even in your ripe old age. Rest in peace dad . Reretai will take his final journey to Paparore marae where he will be laid to rest on Saturday June 27. All communications to Joe phone 021-118-0695.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
