DALZIEL, Reo Andree. Peacefully on her 96th birthday, Sunday 27th September 2020, at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicky and the late Eric Dingle. Adored Ons to her grandchildren; Greg and Kathryn, Julie and Donovan. Great Ons of Alexis and Florence. A celebration of Andree's life will be held at the Waitomo Golf Club, Hangatiki, on Friday 2nd October at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Dalziel Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020