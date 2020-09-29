Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waitomo Golf Club
Hangatiki
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reo DALZIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reo Andree DALZIEL

Add a Memory
Reo Andree DALZIEL Notice
DALZIEL, Reo Andree. Peacefully on her 96th birthday, Sunday 27th September 2020, at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicky and the late Eric Dingle. Adored Ons to her grandchildren; Greg and Kathryn, Julie and Donovan. Great Ons of Alexis and Florence. A celebration of Andree's life will be held at the Waitomo Golf Club, Hangatiki, on Friday 2nd October at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Dalziel Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -