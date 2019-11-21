Home

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Warkworth Golf Club
Rene Winifred (Dunning) CRUICKSHANK

CRUICKSHANK, Rene Winifred (nee Dunning). On 14 November 2019 Rene aged 93 years passed away peacefully at Amberlea. Dearly cherished wife of the late Jim (James). Much loved mother to Rhonda (deceased), Kevin and Colleen, Murray and Gwenda, Gail and Larry, Colin and Chris. Legendary Grandmother to Matthew and Amy, David and Heather, Jake and Scott. Great-grandmother of 12. All very welcome to Rene's Memorial Service at Warkworth Golf Club Monday 25 November at 1.30pm. Communications PO Box 20, Warkworth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
