|
|
|
SCHAUT, Rene Jules. Passed peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 3 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loving father and father-in-law of Duncan and Nicky. Much loved grandfather of Joshua and Hayley. We knew the time was coming and when we must say goodbye. Our hearts are filled with sadness but memories never die. Rene's service will be at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 12 July at 10.30 am. Messages to the Schaut family care of PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019