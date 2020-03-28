Home

Ren? Franklin Thomas DUNN

Ren? Franklin Thomas DUNN Notice
DUNN, Ren? Franklin Thomas. Loved son of the late Frank and Vivienne Dunn nee Bieleski. Partner of the late Jenny Higgins. Brother of the late Lynnette Cranston. Loved by his sister Rosemary and her husband the late Ken Stout. Uncle of Mark and James, Nicki and Simon, Kim and Tim. Great uncle of Liam Sophie and Eva. Ren? and Jenny are now reunited. "There will never be another you Rene, fly free". A Private cremation for Rene has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
