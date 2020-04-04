Home

Reinhard KLETTE


1950 - 2020
Reinhard KLETTE Notice
KLETTE, Prof.Dr. Reinhard. Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand. Born January 31, 1950. Reinhard passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 3 April 2020. Husband of Gisela for 45 years. Cherished brother of Bettina Lampke. Devoted father of Kristian and Alexander and father in law of Sarah and Annaclaire. Much loved grandfather of Harrison, Katelyn and Michelle. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
