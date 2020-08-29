|
|
|
WEBBER, Reilly Alexander Mills (Dannielle). Aged 22 years, sadly lost her battle to mental health issues, on Tuesday, 25 August. She was dearly loved by Abby, Geoff, Lily and Katie as well as family and friends worldwide. Reilly was a kind soul who took time to help others and touch lives in only the best of ways. Her passing will leave a huge hole in our hearts and her kindness, intelligence and individuality will be missed dearly. We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and messages; the kind words have meant so much to us. Reilly will be having a small private cremation, as per her wishes, on Monday, 31 August at 10am. A larger ceremony to release her ashes and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, 21 November at the family home. All those who wish to say their goodbyes are most welcome to join us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020