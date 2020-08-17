Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Peters Catholic Church Cambridge
Reignald Leslie (Reg) ANDERSON

Reignald Leslie (Reg) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Reginald Leslie (Reg). Died after a period of ill health, surrounded by family. Loved husband of Jeanette, deceased. Much loved father of Brent, Martin, Garth, and Richard. Loved father in law of Anna, Tracy, Suzanne, and Rachel. Loved Grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. A generous gentleman and friend, he will be sadly missed by many. Requiem Mass and funeral at 12pm Tuesday 18th August at St Peters Catholic Church Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
