ANDERSON, Reginald Leslie (Reg). Died after a period of ill health, surrounded by family. Loved husband of Jeanette, deceased. Much loved father of Brent, Martin, Garth, and Richard. Loved father in law of Anna, Tracy, Suzanne, and Rachel. Loved Grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. A generous gentleman and friend, he will be sadly missed by many. Requiem Mass and funeral at 12pm Tuesday 18th August at St Peters Catholic Church Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020