Mc NAUGHT, Reid William. Passed peacefully at Dunedin Hospital after a short illness on October 10, 2019; aged 71 years. Reid leaves a strong family; Emily, Richard, Ethan, Ava, Meredith, Siaosi and Priscilla. A celebration of Reid's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road Mosgiel at 1.30pm on Thursday October 17, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please spend time saving New Zealand's railway heritage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019