MCLAREN, Reid Hamilton. Born October 15, 1932. Passed away peacefully at Forrest Hill Private Hospital on 9 June 2020. Loving long time friend, companion and soul mate of Valma Carter. Valma and Reid's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital, Forrest Hill Private Hospital and North Shore Hospice for their care of Reid. Reid will be dearly missed. A private funeral will be held on 19 June 2020. Messages to 5303/142 Shakespeare Rd, Takapuna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020