Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Church
85 Queen St
Waiuku
Reginald William (Rex) JONES


1936 - 2020
Reginald William (Rex) JONES Notice
JONES, Reginald William (Rex). Born 19th January 1936, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on 16th February 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Joan, father and father-in-law of Shirley and Jim, Kerry and Tania, Angela and Malcolm, Frances and Jason, and loved by all his 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Big thank you to Franklin Memorial Hospital staff and Dr Juan Toledo. In memory of Rex, donations to the Franklin Memorial Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Rex will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Queen St, Waiuku on Thursday 20th February at 1.00 pm followed by burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
