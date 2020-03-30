Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
Reginald Stuart (Reg) GEDDES

Reginald Stuart (Reg) GEDDES Notice
GEDDES, Reginald Stuart (Reg). Passed away peacefully at his home Monday 23rd March 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly adored husband of Beverley. You were my world and the love of my life. You will forever be with me. Bub. Reggie was laid to rest on Friday 27th March by his family due to the current restrictions. His family would like to Thank Dr Chris Giedt OPR5, Jo from Hospice, Jo and Tom from Seddon Park Funeral Home and special Thank you to Pauline Corfield and Christina Ormsby for their wonderful care. All communications to the Geddes family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
