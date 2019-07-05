|
RAJ, Reginald Sandeep. Passed away on 26 June 2019 at Dunedin Hospital, aged 33 years. Gorgeous Son of Anita and Deo Raj. Dearly loved husband of Enjalin Raj. Dad of Siona Rose Raj. Beloved Son-in-law of Anjla Wati. Much loved nephew of Amita, Allan, Tony, Suman and Johnny. Loved by his cousins and other families and all his dear friends. Death will not part us nor distance divide. Forever and always. You will be by my side. Love you millions xx. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 130 Church Street, Onehunga on Saturday 6 July at 12.00 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019