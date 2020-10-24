Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Collard Chapel,
150 Central Park Drive
Henderson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Roy (Roy) BARNES

Add a Memory
Reginald Roy (Roy) BARNES Notice
BARNES, Reginald Roy (Roy). Passed away peacefully at home, on 23 October 2020, aged 90 years. We know the time was coming When we must say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness But memories never die. Beloved partner of Clara. Father of Sigrid, Astrid, Birgit and the late Ingrid. Cat dad to Rubadub, Chas, Bluey, Tama and many others. Much loved Homestay father to many international students. A service will be held at Collard Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Tuesday 27 October at 1:30pm, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -