BARNES, Reginald Roy (Roy). Passed away peacefully at home, on 23 October 2020, aged 90 years. We know the time was coming When we must say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness But memories never die. Beloved partner of Clara. Father of Sigrid, Astrid, Birgit and the late Ingrid. Cat dad to Rubadub, Chas, Bluey, Tama and many others. Much loved Homestay father to many international students. A service will be held at Collard Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Tuesday 27 October at 1:30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020