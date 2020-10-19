Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Augustine's Church
12 Britannia St
Petone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Ninian COTTER


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Reginald Ninian COTTER Notice
COTTER, Reginald Ninian. 16 June 1930 - 16 October 2020. 90 years young. At home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Loving husband for 64 years of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Allie and Annie, Rose, G, Shane and Heather. Loved Poppa of Jake, Ashley, Max, Kieran and Georgia. Loved Great Poppa of Jayden, Tyler, Harper, Jensen, Isaac, Braxon and Elijah. Loved brother of Jean, Alan, Jack, Henry, Effie and Bruce. Conservationist and passionate ornithologist. Flying free. A funeral to celebrate his life will be held in St Augustine's Church, 12 Britannia St, Petone on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 11.00 am. Our thanks to Te Omanga Hospice and the Lower Hutt District Nurses for their care of Reg and his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice is appreciated and can be left at the service. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -