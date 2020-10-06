Home

Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Rd
Northcote
Reginald Munro DYE Notice
DYE, Reginald Munro. On 2 October 2020 at North Shore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Edna. Loving father and father in law of Sharon and the late Michael, Ross, Carol and Simon, Louise and Jack, Steven and Tracey. Wonderful loving poppa of Paul and Carolina, Maria and Sara. Megan, Kate and Mike, Chris and Zoe. Ashley and Charlotte, Simone, Eva, Jola, Emily and Tilly. Requiem Mass to celebrate Reg's life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Rd Northcote, at 11am on Saturday 10 October followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance PO Box 331178 Takapuna, would be appreciated. The link to view the service is https://www. dreamproductions.co.nz/dye



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
