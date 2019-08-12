|
LITHERLAND, Reginald Marshall (Reg). Passed away peacefully on his terms, with family present, 10 August, 2019, 88 years young. Dearly beloved husband of Jeannette for 66 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Chris and Caroline, Rodney and Raewynne, Ngaire and David. Loved and adored by all his grandchildren and partners: Craig and Julie, Jason and Chan?, Jessica, Justine, Rebecca and Allan, Rachelle and Nathan, Corey, Breanna, Daniel and Emily. Great grandchildren: Rhianna, Dylan, Jaidyn, Cayla, Jake, Emma, Lachlan, Olivia, Lily, Dominic. You touched our hearts with your love and generosity, and so many people throughout your life. You will be truly missed. Bon Voyage to your next grand adventure. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Thursday 15 August, at 2pm. Donations to his favourite charity St John can be taken at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019