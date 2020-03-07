|
SCHIERLING, Reginald Leonard. On Tuesday 3 March 2020 at his home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kahl, Kirstin and Paul, Kimberly and Phil. Grandfather to Jackson, Sam, Cody and Luke. Son of the late Nora and Leonard and brother of Leonard, Lenora (Tommy), and the late Mavis. He will be sadly missed and always remembered. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 10 March at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020