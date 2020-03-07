Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Reginald Leonard SCHIERLING

Reginald Leonard SCHIERLING Notice
SCHIERLING, Reginald Leonard. On Tuesday 3 March 2020 at his home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kahl, Kirstin and Paul, Kimberly and Phil. Grandfather to Jackson, Sam, Cody and Luke. Son of the late Nora and Leonard and brother of Leonard, Lenora (Tommy), and the late Mavis. He will be sadly missed and always remembered. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 10 March at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
